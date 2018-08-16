Midlothian school buses issue resolved

A legal wrangle over school bus contracts has been resolved by Midlothian Council.

Midlothian Council had already promised that pupils will get to school next week despite the fact that bus contracts were still to be confirmed.

A coach firm was taking the council to court after missing out on the final round of £6 million deals to bus pupils to school in a move that has held up the issuing of new contracts.

The dispute dates back to May and has rumbled on all summer over the dishing out of seven-year contracts to 16 bus firms.

Last week council bosses were issued with a legal challenge and wrote to bus firms the next day to inform them of their intention to run existing contracts until December. But transport company bosses were understood to be outraged at having to lay on vehicles and drivers on terms from five years ago that do not take inflation into account.

The council has now resolved the issue of the legal challenge and promised that parents will receive information about their child’s school bus ahead of the new term on Monday.

A spokeswoman for Midlothian Council said: “Following the resolution of a legal challenge regarding the awarding of coach contracts, buses will be running as normal when schools return on Monday. Letters with information about each pupil’s designated bus will be with parents/carers by the end of this week.