Book now for a fantastic evening of entertainment featuring more than 400 of Midlothian’s finest music pupils.

The annual Midlothian Schools’ Festival of Music is on Wednesday, November 7 at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, Councillor Jim Muirhead said: “This is a wonderful event that showcases the amazing talent of our music pupils and the dedication of teachers and support staff.

“It’s always a packed event, so get booking as you definitely don’t want to miss out.”

Featuring ten ensembles including string and symphony orchestras, rock bands and percussion, the night is a musical extravaganza culminating in a breathtaking finale.

Doors open at 6pm.

Prices are: Stalls and Grand Circle £12 (£8 concessions); Upper Circle £6 - no concessions; £1.50 non-refundable transaction fee applies on all online and phone bookings. You can buy tickets on the Usher Hall website at www.usherhall.co.uk