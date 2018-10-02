Midlothian Science Festival event in Newtongrange

The National Mining Museum in Newtongrange is to host Dr Bunhead’s Deadly Food Fight on Friday, October 19 as part of the Midlothian Science Festival.

The event, suitable for children aged seven and upwards promises carefully choreographed experiments with moments of madness and mayhem.

Tom Pringle (AKA Dr Bunhead) has been a globe-trotting, freelance science communicator for almost 20 years. He is internationally renowned as a pioneer of performance science shows and his TV work has been broadcast worldwide by BBC, Discovery, Sky and Disney. Tom is most famous for his Sky One show Brainiac: Science Abuse.

His show, Dr Bunhead’s Deadly Food Fight, features bizarre and spectacular food-related experiments where we will discover just how dangerous a 200mph potato is, and whether you can boil a kettle on a block of ice!

Gillian Rankin, marketing & events manager at National Mining Museum Scotland said: “We are delighted that Dr Bunhead will be performing his one hour show at the museum. With his crazy experiments he has single-handedly turned science into the coolest subject in school!”

Tickets are available now priced £6.50 each. Click here.