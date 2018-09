This year’s Midlothian Science Festival is taking place from October 6-20 at various locations throughout the county.

The programme is out now and online too.

You can pick up a copy of the programme from any library or leisure centre across Midlothian. It is available online here.

With over 65 events, there is plenty for children, families, young people and adults.

Nearly all of the events are completely free, but many require advance booking. Event Booking will open next Tuesday (September 18).