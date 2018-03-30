Midlothian set for massive population growth

Scotland’s population growth over the next ten years is projected to be predominantly in the central belt and urban areas according to figures published this week by National Records of Scotland.

Midlothian, as previously reported in the Advertiser, is projected to be the fastest growing local authority area in the country.

According to these latest figures, between 2016 and 2026, the population of Midlothian is projected to increase from 88,610 to 100,410. This is an increase of 13.3 per cent, which compares to a projected increase of 3.2 per cent for Scotland as a whole.

On 30 June 2016, the population of Midlothian was 88,610. This is an increase of 1.4 per cent from 87,390 in 2015. Over the same period, the population of Scotland increased by 0.6 per cent.

In 2016, there were more females (51.9 per cent) than males (48.1 per cent) living in Midlothian. There were also more females (51.4 per cent) than males (48.6 per cent) living in Scotland overall.

Between 1996 and 2016, the population of Midlothian has increased by 12.2 per cent. This is the eighth highest percentage change out of the 32 council areas in Scotland. Over the same period, Scotland’s population rose by 6.1 per cent.

Midlothian is projected to have the 23rd highest population out of the 32 council areas in Scotland in 2026, up from the 26th highest population last year.