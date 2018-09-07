Midlothian social worker policy under fire

A recruitment policy which demands new social workers start at the bottom has come under fire for potentially putting off experienced staff.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Dr Mary Smith, director of education, community and economy, told members: “We find it is best to grow your own and give them that really good training background.”

Councillor John Hackett (Lab) questioned whether this was adding to recruitment issues after a report on the performance of the council’s children’s services revealed problems replacing experienced staff. It was agreed the council would look into how posts were advertised and consider adding a salary scale into future recruitment adverts.