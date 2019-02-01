Midlothian volunteer group’s funding boost

A Midlothian charity, which promotes volunteering opportunities across the county, has received a much welcome cash boost from Health Lottery Scotland.

Volunteer Midlothian received investment of £37,195 from People’s Health Trust, using money raised through the Health Lottery Scotland.

The Transform-Be Active project will train and support small groups of young people to deliver weekly activity sessions for sheltered housing residents in Dalkeith. Activities will include walking and new age kurling.

The sessions are designed to reduce social isolation, keep participants’ minds and bodies active, improve their physical fitness and break down barriers between the young and older generations.

Kate Jenkins from Volunteer Midlothian, said: “This funding has brought the different generations together in a great way and both benefit from each other.”

Chris Lunn, director of Health Lottery Scotland, said: “We are delighted that money raised by Health Lottery Scotland is supporting such an important local project.”

Throughout January, Health Lottery Scotland is raising money for local good causes across Scotland. So far, Health Lottery Scotland has raised more than £10 million for local good causes.

Local grass roots charities in Scotland will benefit from Health Lottery tickets sold. And every weekly lottery draw player will automatically be entered into the monthly mega raffle taking place on February 1, with a guaranteed prize of £250,000.