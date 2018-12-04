Midlothian what’s on December 5-11

Here is your weekly guide to what’s on in Midlothian over the next seven days.

Wednesday, December 5

Community meeting

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council meets at the McSence Business Park at 7pm. All welcome.

Community meeting

Moorfoot Community Council will hold their next meeting in North Middleton Village Hall at 7pm. All welcome.

December 7 & 8

Shiver me timbers

Tickets are on sale for Pit Pony Productions’ Christmas pantomime Treasure Island. It will take place at Newbattle Community Campus. Please email Pitponyproductions@hotmail.co.uk or call 0131 663 4301 for tickets. Children welcome to dress as pirates for the show.

Friday, December 7

Christmas Lights

Penicuik Christmas Lights switch-on. Entertainment starts at 10am John Street Precinct & High Street. Switch-on takes place at 6.30pm and will be performed by Penicuik Citizen of the Year Mrs June Horne and Penicuik Junior Hunter and Lass Lonan and Katherine.

Christmas fair

St Margaret’s Primary, Loanhead, holds a Christmas fair in school from noon to 2pm. All welcome.

Saturday, December 8

Get arty

Big Art is a brand new partnership with Art Club, Dalkeith Arts, The Krafty Crew and One Dalkeith and this community Christmas event is their first together. There will be live music by The Tubby Horse Company, art and craft stalls, a community café, free drop-in all age workshops, a bake sale, and a tombola. All proceeds from the event go straight back into the community to put on more creative activities in Dalkeith. From 10am to 2pm.

On song

The Scottish Plainsong Choir will singing during the afternoon at Rosslyn Chapel, Roslin, from 12.45pm.

Christmas fair

Cockpen and Carrington Parish Church is hosting a Victorian Christmas Fayre in Cockpen Church Hall, Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg, from 10.30am to 1pm. There will be stalls with homemade goods, jams and chutneys, cake and candy, and gifts. Relax with a tea or coffee or a mulled wine with a warmed mince pie.

Get crafty

Greening Gorebridge is holding a Crafty Green Christmas workshop at The Beacon, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, from noon to 5pm. Sessions can be booked via Eventbrite

Festive fun

Newtongrange Primary is holding a Christmas fair at Newtongrange Church Hall from 10am to 3pm. All welcome. Entry fee: £1.50 (includes free tea or coffee), children go free. Santa from 10am till 2pm, £2 per child.

Sunday, December 9

A time to remember

There will be a service of remembering in Cockpen and Carrington Parish Church, Bonnyrigg, at 3pm.

Carols at Crichton

A service of readings and carols led by Revd. Robert Simpson take place at Crichton Church at 3pm. All welcome. For more information go to www.crichtonchurch.com. The church is situated two miles from Pathhead (sat nav EH37 5XA).

Monday, December 10

Heritage society

Roslin Heritage Society meets in Roslin Pavilion at 7.30pm. Gifted speaker Roy Johnston will give a talk about ‘Robert Burns - His Life, His Poetry and His Songs’. All welcome.

Tuesday, December 11

Folk club

Brand-new band, BrÒg - Gary West on pipes, whistles, vocals and guitar; fiddler Gregor Borland and Sandy Brechin on accordion - will be in concert at Penicuik Folk Club. They will be performing in the lounge bar, Shottstown Miners Club, 165 John Street, Penicuik, at 8pm. Tickets £10 (£8 members) on the door.