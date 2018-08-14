Midlothian what’s on guide

Your weekly listings for what’s on in Midlothian for the next week.

Until August 17

Free Swimming

Midlothian Council continues to offer free swimming sessions for under 18s. The one hour sessions run from Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 4.30pm. The last entry will be 3.30pm. The offer is only open to Midlothian residents. Sixteen to 18-year-olds, in full time education, should bring some sort of confirmation.

Until August 28

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Midlothian comedian Eric Davidson will be at theSpace@Jurys Inn (venue 260) with his show Words of a Blether.

Tim Barrow and Bruce Strachan from Roslin, will be staging A Game of Two Halves, the story of the Hearts players who volunteered for McCrae’s Battalion, at Tynecastle Park Stadium.

Please check with the Fringe website for show dates, times and ticket information.

Until October

Youth exhibition

The National Mining Museum Scotland’s Youth Panel exhibition will take you back in time to discover youth culture in Scotland. Interactive, hands on and fun – this is an exhibition like no other. It’s completely free to visit too. For more information visit the National Mining Museum Scotland website.

Wednesday, August 15

Shelter making

Join in the summertime special fun at Vogrie Country Park, near Gorebridge, from 1.30-3pm. Learn how to build a waterproof shelter using natural materials found within the woods at Vogrie. Booking essential, please call 01875 821716. Suitable for eight years and over.

Thursday, August 16

Best foot forward

Take those first steps to a healthier lifestyle and meet new people with Ageing Well’s Loanhead Health Walk, every Thursday at 10am. The walks, which start at Loanhead Library, last for approximately one hour and are suitable for all abilities. Please ensure that you wear appropriate outdoor clothing and footwear. For further information contact Vivian Wallace, Ageing Well Co-ordinator, on 0131 561 6506.

Saturday, August 18

Let’s celebrate

Bonnyrigg Bowling Club hosts an evening to celebrate the achievements of Ronnie Duncan and the Midlothian team’s success at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Buffet, disco and raffle. From 7pm for 7.30pm to midnight. Tickets £3 available from the bar or committee.

Garden event

Midlothian Community Hospital garden open day takes place from 2-4pm. Hosted by the Cyrenians, there will be a plant stall, cake sale, fruit and vegetables, children’s activities, demonstrations and live music.

Sunday, August 19

National Mining Museum Scotland’s annual family fun day takes place on Sunday, 11am - 4pm. Featuring a miniature railway, face painters, a magic & puppet show, bouncy castle, dress up as a miner, Victorian craft activities, beat the goalie, archery, dance displays, craft stalls and much more. Visitors also have access to the museum’s exhibition floors and can take a self-guided tour of the Pithead. Tickets: £5 per adult, £5 per child, £18 per family (2 adults and 2 children). Kids under 2 go free.

Monday, August 20

Community walk

Greening Gorebridge is hosting an easy walk for all abilities. Meet at the Pop-up Beacon, 55 Main Street, Gorebridge, for a 10:30am start. If it’s you first time to the group please come along five minutes early to fill in some forms. This walking group welcomes parents/carers with babies in buggies/slings, solo adults, or bring a friend and share some quality time together.