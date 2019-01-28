Midlothian woman dies in road traffic accident

An as yet unnamed Midlothian woman tragically died in a road traffic accident early yesterday morning in Perth and Kinross.

Police attended the incident near Glenshee at 12.30am on Sunday (January 27), following the report of a single vehicle road traffic accident, when a Kia Sorento motorcar left the road on the B951 Cray to Brewlands Bridge Road, near to the A93 at Lair.

The sole occupant, a female driver aged 64, who was from the Midlothian area, sadly died at the scene. Next of kin have been made aware.

Crash investigators were in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to provide any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 109 of 27 January 2019 or speak to any officer.