Midlothian wood set to be part of inaugural tree festival

The wonderfully diverse world of trees will be celebrated in the coming months, as part of the inaugural Scottish Tree Festival.

Gardens and woodlands across the country, including Lord Ancrum’s Wood near Dalkeith, are taking part in the Scottish Tree Festival, from September 29 to 2 December 2, with more than 70 events nationwide.

Organised by national garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland, the festival will showcase beautiful, unusual, heritage, exotic and champion trees from across the country.

For more information go to http://discoverscottishgardens.org/events.