Midlothian youngsters are on song

Musicians from the Thursday Night Music Project and Friday Night Music Project in Midlothian took to the stage at Lasswade High School last weekend to perform to a packed audience at their end of term concert.

Performing in a variety of styles, from solo singer songwriters to rock bands, they demonstrated what an amazingly talented group of youths they are. They showcased the original songs they had been working on during the term, and performed songs from the MOBO genre.

Musicians from the Thursday Night Music Project (TNMP) and Friday Night Music Project (FNMP) on stage at Lasswade High School

They were also joined on stage by a few former artists like the Ukes of Hazzard and Edinburgh based Rock band Bellarose, both of whom were former graduates of the projects and were delighted to be back to help celebrate its success.

The performers, some of whom were performing for the first time in front of a live audience, excelled. However, perhaps the highlight of the evening were the two sisters Maggie and Murron Goodall.

Who knew a song could be written about Rockets and Trainers but they not only managed it but had the whole audience cheering and clapping at the end of their set.

The evening was brought to a close by the Electric Souls Project who played a selection of Motown and Soul classics.

If you’re interested in forming a band or performing as a solo artist why not come along to the Thursday Night Music project at Newbattle High School or the Friday Night Music Project at Lasswade High School. Details can be found at www.fridaynightmusicproject.com/