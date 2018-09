Thousands of music fans rocked out at Midstock last weekend, as the music festival celebrated its fifth birthday with two great days of music.

On Friday night the crowds burst some shapes to dance acts including 2 Unlimited, Ian Van Dahl and Mauro Picotto.

Fans enjoying themselves at Midstock Festival on Friday 31st August at Dalkeith Country Park. Photo by Kevin Murray.

While on the Saturday the crowd was entertained my a wide selection of musical genres, with acts including rockers Ash and past T in the Park headliners The Darkness, with dance act Example closing another great Midstock.

