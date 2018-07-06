Milk delivery company opens new premises in Midlothian

Milk delivery company McQueens Dairies has further expanded its business with the recent acquisition of Unit 3 Borthwick View in Pentland Industrial Estate, Loanhead.

Family firm McQueens Dairies was founded in 1995 and has its headquarters in Glasgow. The new premises joins its depots in Glasgow, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh in Scotland, and Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and Warrington in England.

Mick McQueen, ​founder and managing director​ at ​McQueens Dairies​,​ said: “Pentland Industrial Estate is the perfect choice for a distribution company such as McQueens Dairies. We will benefit from excellent transport links and close proximity to Loanhead, allowing us to provide the best service to our customers.”