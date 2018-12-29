Minibus crash: One dead and 23 injured

One person has died and a number of people have been taken to hospital after a minibus overturned in the Scottish Borders.

The private minibus was travelling from Newtongrange to Kelso when the accident took place ‎on the A6089, between Carfraemill and Gordon, around 10.50am today (Saturday, December 29).

The vehicle was carrying 23 adult passengers plus the driver.

Police Scotland has confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin have now been informed.

Twenty-two passengers and the driver were taken to Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The Road Policing Unit initially declared the collision a major incident and worked with partners in the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire & Rescue Service to quickly provide assistance to those involved.

The road remains closed in both directions while Road Policing Officers continue to conduct collision investigations at the scene.

Colleagues in the NHS and Scottish Borders Council are also currently providing ‎assistance to Police Scotland and those affected.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division, said: “We’re providing ongoing support to the family of the man who tragically lost his life, along with those who have been injured and their families.

“Our Road Policing Unit, together with partners, are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

“We’d ask anyone who may be concerned that a loved one has been affected, or anyone who could help with our investigation, to get in touch immediately via 101 and quote incident number 1369 of 29th December.”