Moderator on Midlothian radio show

Black Diamond’s Ruth Aird recently caught up with the current Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

As the Rt Rev Susan Brown moves into the last couple of months of her year in the post, Susan, who was born and brought up in Penicuik, will share something of her early life, her coming to faith and her hopes for the future, on the Heart of the Matter show this Sunday. Before she heads back to Dornoch Cathedral in May to continue the work she started over 21 years ago. The interview, which was recorded in the Church of Scotland offices in George Street last month, will air at 9am.

Ruth said: “It was really interesting. It was also quite inspiring. I had personally never spoken to a Moderator of the General Assembly before and I was genuinely surprised by the level of faith and vision that was there about what we can do in the Church of Scotland. It was good.

“The Heart of the Matter teams comes from Penciuik, as does Susan. So we thought it would be good to get her. The Church of Scotland were really pleased for her to do the interview.

“They are amazing offices and she was very open and very happy to meet us and open her heart to us.

“She was very honest about her weaknesses but also about her strengths and what she brought to the role.

“She was also very honest about her faith, which is part of her everyday life.

“We loved it. It’s always nice meeting new people.”

It is hoped that the moderator designate Rev Colin Sinclair from Palmerston Place Church, Edinburgh, will appear on the programme in mid-May.