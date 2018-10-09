Moderator visits Penicuik foodbank

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland the Right Reverend Susan Brown visited the Food Facts & Friends foodbank in Penicuik last week.

Rev Brown, originally from Penicuik, was joined by Midlothian provost Peter Smaill and tv star Sister Rita at the foodbank, which is based at St Mungo’s Church.

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland chatted to clients and guests at the Food Facts & Friends foodbank.

Before she was appointed Moderator Rev Brown was probably best known as the minister who married Madonna and Guy Ritchie in December 2000 and baptised their son Rocco,

Sister Rita Lee was the star of a BBC One documentary focusing on hard-hit families living on the breadline in north Manchester.