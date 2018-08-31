More buses using park and ride at Straiton

Lothian Buses has denied that is has forgotten about Straiton Park and Ride and said it actually has more buses serving the facility.

A spokesperson for Lothian Buses said: “Virtually all Lothian services that operate along the A701 serve Straiton Park and Ride, with the exception of a few early morning or late evening journeys on service 47 and service 67 which are running against the traffic flow.

“Over the course of our last few service changes we have increased the number of buses that serve the park and ride facility at peak times on Mondays to Fridays. We continually review our network in line with changes in demand and will assess the service provision if there is evidence that this is required.”