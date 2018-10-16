More closures for Penicuik road

The A702 will be closed again this weekend, following traffic chaos last weekend, as contractors continue to work on the A702/Mauricewood Road Intersection near Penicuik.

The A702 will be closed from 8pm this Friday (October 19) until 6am on Monday (October 22) from Mauricewood road for 300 metres southbound.

Contractors RJ McLeod said: “In this next stage we will lower the existing A702 to tie into the south side of the new roundabout. Due to existing constraints, this will need to be done in two halves over a number of weekend and night time closures.”

The Traffic Management planned is as follows:

 Full closure 8pm Friday, October 19 to 6am on Monday October 22.

 Lane closure and temporary traffic lights from 6am Monday October 22 to 8pm Friday October 26.

 Full closure 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24.

 Full Closure 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25.

 Full Closure 8pm October 26 to 6am October 29.

 Full Closure 8pm November 2 to 6am November 5.

Pedestrian access along the A702 will be maintained at all times. Local residents adjacent to the closure will be contacted separately to arrange suitable access arrangements over the weekend.

More information will be available on the Traffic Scotland website at https://trafficscotland.org/plannedroadworks/