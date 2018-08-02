Move to perfect home helps turn life around for Midlothian woman

A struggling Melville Housing Association tenant suffering from crippling health conditions has had her life turned around following a move to her ‘perfect home’ in Bonnyrigg.

Petrina Ford (50) has struggled with rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, high blood pressure and anxiety for most of her adult life and had been living in a two bedroom Melville property in Gorebridge since 1998.

“I loved my old house,” said Petrina,

“But my health problems have been getting steadily worse and in the last couple of years I found it more and more difficult to cope, particularly with the stairs and garden. Towards the end I was having to sleep in a chair in the living room as I physically couldn’t make it up the stairs to my bedroom. I desperately needed a ground floor home.”

Petrina, who is from Mansfield originally but who has lived in Scotland for 35 years, had been on Melville’s transfer list for the past two years. It was thanks to Melville’s partnership with CALA Homes at Broomieknowe, Bonnyrigg that the opportunity for a move arose.

“When I got the call about the possibility of a move, I was over the moon. It came at just the right time. And when I saw the houses for the first time I couldn’t believe my luck, they are so beautiful.

“My new home is perfect for me and I couldn’t ask for a better location. It’s just the right size, it has a wet room and I’ve been able to sleep in my bed again. My mobility is also much better, I’m walking without sticks and I’m almost pain free. It’s the best I’ve felt in a long time.”

As well as benefitting from the smaller property that better fits her needs, Petrina also received a £500 payment from Melville for downsizing.

“I’m pleased to think that my old house will be going to someone who needs the extra room,” said Petrina.

“The £500 was a bonus but I think it’s a really good idea to encourage people into homes that are more suitable for their needs.”

“I’m delighted to hear how happy Petrina is with her new home,” said Melville Chief Executive Andrew Noble.

“We’re all too aware that there are many tenants and families who have specific needs and we understand the difficulties they can face. Stories like this one demonstrate the desperate need for high quality affordable housing across Midlothian.

“This development, made possible thanks to the hard work of staff, the vision of our Board and support from our partners at the Scottish Government and Midlothian Council, is just the first in a pipeline that will see us making significant additions to our stock numbers over the next couple of years.”