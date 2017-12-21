MP reflects on first six months

Elected in June, Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley has been reflecting on her first six months in the role, tackling 316 pieces of casework.

Ms Rowley (Lab) replaced Owen Thompson (SNP) at the snap General Election in May. Since then she has been working on issues affecting constituents.

She said: “It’s been a very busy six-month period. I have enjoyed working more closely with fantastic groups and communities across Midlothian. From our libraries, community centres and Tesco Dalkeith where I hold my surgeries, to charities, groups, businesses and our retired mining community – thank you for making me feel welcome and for talking to me about your achievements and challenges.

“My team and I have dealt with issues from housing to pensions. The office is always open to any constituent, with any problem. People can also contact me for advice by phone, email and by messaging my Facebook page.

“In Parliament, I have continuously challenged the government by speaking up on issues important to people in Midlothian.

“I have campaigned on Universal Credit, public sector cuts, WASPI women, internet speeds - and when others won’t, I have campaigned on devolved matters such as the current ongoing GP crisis in Midlothian.

“Most recently I have campaigned against the closure of RBS branches in Midlothian.

“Thank you for electing me as your MP – the first female MP for Midlothian. It has been an honour to serve you over the past six months, and I am looking forward to continuing to be a strong local voice for Midlothian.

“If you have a problem, don’t hesitate to contact me. That’s what I’m here for.”