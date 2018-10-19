MP to pop-in to Newbattle Abbey College for a chat

Newbattle Abbey College is looking forward to welcoming Tommy Sheppard MP to the college for the fourth event in a series of ‘Newbattle Conversations’.

The event, a discussion on the current political climate in Scotland, will take place on Thursday, November 8 from 6-8pm at the college.

The event is free of charge but tickets must be booked in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/current-political-climate-in-scotland-tommy-sheppard-mp-tickets-51326655408

After Mr Sheppard’s presentation, there will be an opportunity for further debate in the question and answer session and more informally over refreshments from 7.30pm.

“Our Newbattle Conversations are designed to engage people of all ages in debating topical issues in Scotland today. We are delighted to welcome Tommy Sheppard to the college during such an interesting time for Scotland. We are anticipating a lively debate following his presentation,” said college principal Marian Docherty.