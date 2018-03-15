MP visits Loanhead firm to discuss new apprentices

Danielle Rowley MP met with apprentices and staff at MacTaggart Scott during a recent parliamentary recess.

MacTaggart Scott, an engineering company based in Loanhead, has supported the naval defence and marine industries for more than 100 years and exports goods globally.

During the visit, Ms Rowley met with chairman Richard Prenter and managing director Bill Marsh to discuss projects the company is currently working on. Following that meeting she then met with apprentices and staff, finishing her visit with a tour of the site.

The MP said: “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting everyone at MacTaggart Scott, who were very welcoming. I was very interested to learn about the exciting projects and new technologies the staff are presently working on.

“I was especially pleased to meet with some of the apprentices on site who work alongside the highly skilled workforce representing a strong future for the company and the preservation of engineering skills in Midlothian.

“I wish them and everyone else at the company all the best and I look forward to visiting again soon.”