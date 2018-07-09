MSP backs service personnel proposal

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has welcomed a proposal aimed at giving service personnel ‘one strong voice’.

Martin Docherty Hughes MP presented a Bill at Westminster last week calling for the introduction of an Armed Forces Representative Body, similar to Police Federations, to represent serving personnel as employees, advocate for improvements in pay and conditions, offer support in personal and social matters, and make representations to the chain of command. However, just like the Police Federation, this would not allow them to strike.

Currently there is no single body representing the UK’s Forces service personnel with interests represented by a patchwork of organisations, including the three service family federations.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “Given that my own constituency is home to Glencorse Barracks, which the UK Government has announced it will be closing, I am well aware of the need for a body which represents the interests of service personnel – akin to a union but adapted appropriately.

“When things such as major barracks closures, worries about service accommodation or issues around the current 1 per cent pay freeze arise there is no one voice to speak for service personnel. This is outdated and prevents them having routes to improve their working conditions as any other job would.

I therefore wholeheartedly support Mr Docherty Hughes in pursuing this and hope to see it become a reality for service personnel in the near future.”