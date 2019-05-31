MSP calls on EU citizens denied vote

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame is calling on any EU citizens in her constituency denied a vote in the recent European elections to get in touch with her.

Many EU citizens living in Scotland are reporting that they were struck off the register or didn’t receive postal votes on time, despite having their polling cards. Voters born in other European countries were expected to sign a UC1 form ahead of the election, declaring that they would not vote in another EU member state. But due to the short notice of the UK’s participation in the elections and limited publicity many EU citizens did not even know that the form existed.

To aggravate the situation, it also seems as if those polling stations turning EU citizens away were incorrect in doing so, as they could have given the struck-off voters a UC1 form there and then to allow them to vote, but many didn’t know this.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “It’s scandalous that a significant number of EU nationals appear to have been denied their right to vote.

“I have heard from constituents who have lived and worked here for years and made Scotland their home, who turned up to vote with their polling card in hand only to be turned away. There seems to be huge variation in what information was given both in the run-up to the elections and at the polling station, which is why I want to hear from those affected to get a better idea of the true picture locally.

“This did not come out of the blue, indeed my SNP colleague raised it at Prime Minister’s Questions, calling on the UK government to ensure UC1 forms were available for completion at polling stations.”

Anyone affected who wishes to get in touch with Ms Grahame can email her at christine.grahame.msp@parliament.scot or call 01896 759 575.