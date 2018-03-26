MSP congratulates the top dog in Scottish Parliament motion

Jeremy Balfour MSP congratulated the Bonnyrigg winners of the top title at Crufts in a motion raised in the Scottish Parliament last week.

Two-and-a-half-year-old whippet Tease and owner Yvette Short took home the Best in Show prize at Crufts 2018 earlier this month.

The Conservative Lothian list MSP said: “I was delighted to hear that the Crufts 2018 trophy is coming to Scotland and congratulate Tease on her prize-winning performance, beating 21,000 dogs.

“I appreciate the huge amount of work and effort that Yvette has had put in to produce a show winning dog and congratulate her on her expert handling and flawless performance by Tease.”