MSP encourages young carers to sign up for freebies deal

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs is encouraging young carers in Lothian to sign up for the young carers package, which was launched last week.

The package provides young carers free cinema tickets, 50 per cent off 2 for 1 meals, and special discounts.

Carers will need to register an account on the Young Scot website and can apply by selecting ‘Apply for Young Carers Entitlement’. You will need the name and email address of a trusted adult that can confirm your care role.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative Lothian List MSP, said: “I encourage young carers across Lothian to take full advantage of the extra perks that the young carers can get through their Young Scot card.

“Young carers make a huge difference to the lives of the people they are caring for and fully deserve the opportunities offered by the young carers package to relax and make the most of their free time.”