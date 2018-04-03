MSP meets with apprentices

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) visited MacTaggart Scott in Loanhead recently as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week celebrates the successes of apprentices across the country as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Apprenticeship programmes such as that of MacTaggart Scott allow for skills development and network-building opportunities. Data from the Scottish Government notes that 75 per cent of employers felt that modern apprentices improved productivity. Studies by Skills Development Scotland show that 91 per cent of apprentices are still in employment six months after completing their apprenticeship programme.

Commenting on his visit, Mr Beattie said:“I enjoyed my visit to MacTaggart Scott and am grateful for their strong efforts in supporting Scottish apprenticeships. The apprentices I met were bright young individuals with promising futures and I wish them the best luck moving forward.”

Established in 1898, MacTaggart Scott has contributed to projects such as Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers, as well as Tower Bridge and the Thames Barrier in London.