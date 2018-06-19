MSP visits award-winning intergenerational project

Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) visited Gorebridge recently to meet those who take part in an award-winning intergenerational project.

Children from Newbyres Nursery visit Newbyres Care Village on a weekly basis, providing a fresh energy and a fun experience for the residents. The scheme recently won an award from Generations Working Together.

Mr Balfour said: “I am very pleased to congratulate Newbyres Nursery on their award, as they provide a great experience for the people involved and create links within the community. This is a fantastic way for children to improve their communication skills and older residents really look forward to and enjoy the visits.

“It is wonderful to see the community spirit in the area and the project has multiple benefits for the people involved. I wish Newbyres Nursery and the intergenerational project every success in further ventures.”