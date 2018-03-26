MSP welcomes dementia cafe plans

Local MSP Christine Grahame has welcomed plans by Midlothian Health & Social Care Partnership and Alzheimer Scotland to launch a Demetia Café in Penicuik.

Dementia Cafés are groups where those caring for people with dementia can meet and chat whilst that person is cared for. The Penicuik café is expected to open in the next few months in Cowan Court.

Ms Grahame said: “I’m glad those in the Penicuik area will now have the chance to access this support and I look forward to hearing more details as they’re confirmed.”