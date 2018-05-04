MSP welcomes winter cash

Christine Grahame MSP has said the SNP Government’s additional £250,000 support for farmers and crofters following the harsh winter will help relieve pressure on farmers in Midlothian.

This funding will help farmers offset the cost of retrieving fallen livestock as well as address feed and fodder shortages resulting from the adverse weather conditions over the last few months.

The Midlothian South SNP MSP said: “The SNP Government’s £250,000 funding package will be a great help to those farmers in Midlothian dealing with the knock-on effect of the prolonged wet and severe weather over the last few months.

“Recognising the emotional and practical challenges facing farmers and crofters in what can often be extremely difficult and lonely work, the SNP Government is also giving additional funding to the RSABI to help them provide emotional, practical and financial support across Scotland’s agricultural sector during the long days and nights.

“The SNP Government is listening to the concerns of the Scottish agricultural community at a time when they are rightly worried about the Tory Government’s Brexit ‘at all costs’ policy. While the Tories think they can do whatever they want to Scotland and get away with it, the SNP will continue to look after Scotland’s prized farmers and crofters as well as the jobs they support.”