National award for village pub

A Lasswade watering hole and restaurant has picked up the prestigious Scottish Hospitality Award for Pub of the Year.

The Laird and Dog Inn on the High Street has 21 staff and also offers accommodation. It picked up the award at a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on May 29.

Manager Adam Bolton, who has been charge for more than five years, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic because I didn’t expect it. There was a lot of competition in the area so to win the regional award first and then the national award as well was amazing.

“It’s outstanding for the big team effort we put in here. It’s a very good team. They all pull together. It’s just doing the job and doing it well.

“I have to say thank you to everybody that has helped us in the years I have been here. We have a great set of regulars and locals. A big thank you to the staff of course also.”

Adam believes this award will put his pub “on the map”.

“This is the first time have been shortlisted for an award on that scale.

“We do aim to deliver great service at all times. Our standards are very high. We try to look after people 24 hours a day. What with having rooms available here also.

“This award should put us on the map. We have already seen a little bit of a benefit from winning.

“We have not really publicised our win until very recently though. We’ve put a board up outside. Hopefully the more people here about our award win the more benefits we will see from winning.

“It’s an on-going process at the moment.”