National Mining Museum digs the younger generation

National Mining Museum Scotland is seeking young people to join the Museum’s first ever Youth Panel.

In the Year of Young People 2018, Scotland will put its young people in the spotlight, celebrating their talents, contributions and creating new opportunities for them to shine. National Mining Museum Scotland’s Youth Panel will be the first activity in a year-long programme of events organised with young people.

Mhairi Cross, CEO of the museum, said: “If young people are not engaged, if museums and the cultural sectors do not actively provide a platform for young people and listen to them, then our shared culture, history and heritage will be lost.”

Applications to become a Youth Panel member are now open, email: marketing@nationalminingmuseum.com.

An information evening for young people aged 16-26 will take place on January 11, 2018 at the mining museum.