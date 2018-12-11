New book takes us down Newtongrange’s memory lanes

Picnics in the Glen, swimming in Stickie Woods and sweeties from Charlie Pole’s are just some of the memories of local residents captured in a new book, Newtongrange Village Voices.

At the book’s launch at the Dean Tavern on November 30, June Robertson and Linda Anderson, of the Village Voices Reminiscence Group, said it had been a real privilege to be involved.

Linda said: “The reminiscence group met every Monday in the library. Our task was to find people who had a story to tell. We had lots of laughs, lots of memories and lots of tea and cake.

“It was an absolute pleasure.”

Thanking everyone involved including editor Fiona Horne, of Newtongrange Community 1st, who had the idea for the book, got funding from Big Lottery Awards and then took all the photos, June Robertson said: “A huge thank you to Fiona, Newtongrange Community 1st, and Rhona More of Midlothian Council’s Lifelong Learning. This book is a piece of living history. Nothing beats a good blether.”

The project is a joint venture between the council’s Lifelong Learning and Employability service, Newtongrange Community 1st and the Village Voices Reminiscence Group.

Copies of the book, which are also on sale on Amazon for £10, will be given to local primary schools.

P7 pupil Matia Gilmour, of Newtongrange Primary, was at the event to collect the school’s gift.

She said: “I’m really pleased to accept these books for the school, they will be part of our history lessons. I look forward to reading your stories as will all the young ones in the village.”

Thanking everyone involved included the reminiscence group, editor and photographer Fiona Horne said the launch was a great success. She said: “Everyone had a great day with special appearances from local poet Eric Davidson, who recited some of his Newtongrange stories, and David More who had written a poem with the help of the group which is included in the book.

“Since the launch on Friday, the book has been very well received by locals, families of those involved and those outwith the village, with lots of physical orders and online. We now have just under a third of the books we had printed in our original print run. Special thanks goes to our ‘Village Voices’ who shared their memories with us for inclusion in our book leaving us with a great legacy for generations to come.”