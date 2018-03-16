New bouldering centre for Loanhead

A business which opened its doors in Carlisle in 2012 has seen so many Scots travelling down the M74, that it has now opened a new branch in Scotland.

Eden Rock Edinburgh, based in Midlothian, opens on March 16 and will be the largest bouldering centre in Scotland.

It can cater for all abilities, from beginners through to pro climbers. Facilities include over 300 climbs, a kids’ room, training and fitness facilities, a competition wall and eco-friendly café.

The centre, at Edgefield Road Industrial Estate in Loanhead, is aiming to become the primary centre for bouldering in Scotland, working with the Scottish Mountaineering Council and Climb Scotland to further the sport of climbing and introduce new people to the many benefits which can be gained from it.

Managing Director Michael Stainthorpe said: “I’m very proud to be opening our second Eden Rock centre here in Edinburgh. We’re really looking forward to meeting local climbers and introducing newcomers to the joys of climbing. With plenty of fun events and community projects planned, we can’t wait to get started!”