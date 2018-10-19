New Dalkeith care home approved

A new 83 bed residential care home on Newmills Road in Dalkeith was approved by councillors at last week’s planning committee meeting.

The new Baron Healthcare care home will accommodate half NHS residents and half private funded residents.

The site is a former mill site, bounded by the River South Esk to the north west, residential properties to the east and south east and public open space to the north east.

Councillors last week raised concerns about the care home’s integration with the community, vehicular access and the introduction of a new public footpath.

Planning officer Peter Arnsdorf told councillors that vehicular access to the application site is afforded by improving the existing access from Newmills Road.

The access will be improved and widened to ensure the required visibility.

The planning committee accepted officers’ recommendations to approve the plans, subject to a list of conditions.

These include no work on site until archeological works have been carried out.

Officers will also discuss Conservatives group leader Peter Smaill’s recommendation for a new public footpath at the site with the applicant.

This application was originally refused in March 2009 due to a list of reason including tree preservation orders. It was then granted permission in December that year.

Due to the time lapse since then the applicant had to submit this new application, which includes parking for 26 cars including two disabled spaces.