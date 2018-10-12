New drop-in support service opens in Penicuik

A new service has been launched in Penicuik to provide support for those experiencing poverty or who need help dealing with other difficult issues.

The Penicuik ASK project is a partnership between a range of Midlothian Council services, other agencies and community groups. Based in Penicuik Town Hall on the last Wednesday of every month, the new drop-in service provides free advice and support on community and housing issues, homelessness, managing debt, rent arrears, and welfare advice.

They can also provide help with food, clothing and other necessary items.

Organisations represented include the council’s housing and homelessness, children and families, and communities teams; Penicuik Churches Foodbanks, Penicuik Storehouse, the Sweet Dignity Clothing Library and Police Scotland.

“We know from our work with local families, community groups and the voluntary sector, that there is a real need for easy-to-access support for those people who are experiencing food poverty, housing difficulties, debt, and other problems,” explained the council’s cabinet member for communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab).

“This new service makes sure that residents who need support can get the help and advice they need by calling in to meet with our team of local advisers. The ASK project is an example of partnership working at its best, and is a model which could be used in other areas.”

The ASK drop-in service will be open in Penicuik Town Hall from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, October 31 and again on November 28 and December 19. You can also get in touch with the project team by emailing ASK@midlothian.gov.uk or call 01968 664059.