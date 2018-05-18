New garden officially opened in Loanhead

The official opening of The Link’s Sensory Garden took place on Monday, with local MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) doing the honours.

The Loanhead community centre’s new garden is designed for children with additional needs, as well as the whole community, to enjoy.

The garden, which was funded by a generous £10,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative, was sadly vandalised a couple of weeks ago.

However, the Link has quickly repaired the damage caused at the garden and management there were delighted to officially open it this week.