New indoor horse arena proposed near Pathhhead

Plans to build an indoor horse arena on derelict farmland on the outskirts of Pathhead have been lodged with Midlothian Council.

The proposals for land at Preston Mains Farm, north east of the village, would see farm buildings, described as in a state of disrepair, demolished and the arena built.

Steading buildings on the site pre-date nearby B-Listed Preston Dene House and the plans include a proposal to refurbish a steading as a gym, offices and guest rooms, as well as building a new four-bedroom family home on the land.

A statement on the proposals, which have been lodged on behalf of Edinburgh-based business couple Ben and Ella-Kara Brown, says: “It is proposed to remove the buildings in poor condition and retain the most suitable for refurbishment.

“The retained steading buildings will sit alongside the new residential dwelling that is designed to complement the style and character of the surrounding.”

The farm building on the site, which is accessed off Ormiston Road, can be traced back to the 1850s and it is not known when farming on the land was abandoned.

The indoor horse arena, which is referred to as a “private” arena in planning statements, will be built on the north section of the site. Design drawings for the new home on the site show a modern timber-clad dwelling which is inspired by the surrounding steading building.

Stating the case for the development, agents for the couple said it would “secure a sustainable and viable use for the long-standing vacant and derelict property which is in a very poor condition”.

They added: “It is anticipated the development will deliver an attractive family dwelling, resulting in a marked improvement to the site’s present condition.”

Plans to build four new homes on the site were approved by Midlothian Council planners in 2014 but that decision has now lapsed.