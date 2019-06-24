New legislation claimed to help Midlothian residents

Local MSP Christine Grahame has given her backing to the Scottish Government’s world-leading Fuel Poverty Bill that was passed unanimously by MSPs last week.

She said: “The SNP is committed to tackling fuel poverty across Scotland – this legislation will go a long way in helping to support households here in Midlothian.

“This bill is designed to work for everyone regardless of where in Scotland they live. Scotland is now among a handful of European nations to have legally defined fuel poverty – linking the definition to incomes and the higher cost of living in rural and island areas.

“The SNP’s Fuel Poverty Bill is a massive step in tackling fuel poverty and will help make a difference to people in Midlothian.”