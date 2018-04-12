New LGBT group launched today for older people

A new LGBT group for older people is being launched today (Thursday) by the Grassy Riggs group for older people.

This group is supported by Midlothian Voluntary Action and also Midlothian Council, which has part funded the project. The Grassy Riggs LGBT and Social Meet-up group will meet every Thursday 11.30am-2pm at the MARC Building in Woodburn.

Janette Hope, manager of the Grassy Riggs project, said: “We decided to set up this group after hearing from older members of the local LGBT community who felt isolated and wanted to meet and share their experiences with people of a similar age.”

Call 0131 654 1770 or email janette.hope@mvacvs.org.uk