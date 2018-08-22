New Mayshade tenants count the cost of fire

The re-opening of the former Mayshade Garden Centre building has been put back a week after a fire caused up to £50,000 worth of damage.

A youth has been charged following the suspicious fire in Mayshade Park, Bonnyrigg Road, Dalkeith. The incident happened at around 4.20am last Thursday (August 16). The 16-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court next Friday (August 31).

Farming supplier Harbro was in the process of moving from its current store at Fordel Filling Station, just east of Dalkeith, and had hoped to open last Monday (August 20).

Harbro now hopes to open this coming Monday (August 27). It is currently working with loss adjusters and its insurance company to confirm the amount of stock which was damaged in the fire.

Harbro retail director, Allan Bain, commented: “We’re frustrated that we’ve had to delay the opening as our exciting new store looks great and we were on schedule to welcome the public through the doors.

“The team are working hard to ensure that the delay is kept to a minimum and we’ll keep everyone updated as soon as we know more.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Eskbank and Bonnyrigg community at Mayshade Park and to be providing employment opportunities in the area. We look forward to meeting local residents in the very near future.”

Although the warehouse is separate to the store itself, Harbo admitted the fire had left it unable to open on schedule as it wanted to ensure that the building was fully ready before it opened to the public.

Harbro’s existing store at Fordel Filling Station will remain open, operating at its usual trading hours until the new store is ready.