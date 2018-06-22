New outdoor gym opened in Mayfield

If local people in Mayfield and Easthouses are looking toned and in tip-top condition, it might be because they’ve been hitting the new outdoor gym.

Located in Mayfield Park, opposite the new Newbattle Community Campus, the gym is made up of 10 different pieces of equipment. The idea for the gym came from the local community council and has been paid for by Midlothian Council’s Environmental funding at a cost of £22,500.

Unlike most outdoor gym equipment, the resistance levels of the equipment can be changed to suit the needs of the user. The kit, manufactured by Proludic, has also been laid in a circle and in pairs so users can buddy up.

Designed and built by the council’s Land and Countryside team, the opening of the outdoor gym follows improvement works carried out at the park last year. Completed last August, the improvement works at Mayfield Park included a new multi-use path, which now links the park to the town centre, refurbishment to gates and the addition of new play equipment.

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), the cabinet member for commercial operations, said: “The outdoor gym is a fantastic example of the council working with community councils to create exciting new facilities for residents. The opening of the gym, and the work carried out last year to improve the play area and links to the town centre, has made Mayfield Park a greener, healthier and safer place. I’m sure the park, boosted by these recent improvements, will continue to be a real asset for the community.”

Robert Hogg, chairman of Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council, said: “This is a fantastic community facility that’s already being well-used. I’ve seen many families down here already having a go.”

Proludic recently launched an app which is compatible with the gym equipment, allowing users to track their workouts and progress.

Roy Auld, the Proludic area manager, said: “It has been a most enjoyable experience to work with Midlothian Council and the Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council to see this project come to fruition with an outdoor gym facility that meets their needs.

“It really is great to see the equipment benefiting the local community.

“To further support the residents with their exercise regimes they can also download our free app called Proludic Sport, on their mobile phones which allows users to track their workouts and progress.”