New Penicuik fitness class is all singing and dancing

Former trained English National Ballet dancer, Scottish Ballet dancer and mum of four, Natalie Garry, has expanded her danceSing fitness model across Scotland to five new locations, including Penicuik.

This takes the total to 11, with an increase in members from 50 to 180 in the last six months and staff from four to 11.

Qualified fitness and pilates trainer and nutritionist, Natalie, who specialises in exercise counselling and stress management, developed her fitness model of singing and dance coaching and pilates based exercise in 2016 to help people mentally, physically and socially. Her new Penicuik class takes place at Ladwood Leisure Centre on Thursdays at 9.30am. Go to www.dance-sing.uk.

Natalie said: “I set up danceSing to try to help make a difference to people’s lives by making people stronger and fitter both physically and mentally and I’m delighted that I am in a position to expand the business next year further afield in Scotland and south of the border.

“It is such a perfect combination of singing, dancing, pilates and socialising and great fun but with a serious aim.

“We all need to keep fit but the majority of people don’t stick to their fitness plans. My goal is to keep people motivated so that they want to keep coming back which I’m delighted has been the case this year with most members signing up after the first session.

“It’s also great that down the line GPs will be able to prescribe this type of therapeutic art to patients as I see first-hand the huge benefits on a day-to-day basis and it really does work when it comes to improving overall health and well-being.”