New road link for Shawfair

A new road linking Musselburgh with Shawfair and Danderhall is set to reduce road traffic through Millerhill by up to 80 per cent.

Tenders are now being invited for the 0.5 km stretch of road, with construction planned to begin in April, and the new road set to open later this year.

From the Musselburgh direction the new stretch of carriageway will veer slightly north from Old Craighall Road (B6415) just before Millerhill and run broadly parallel until it reaches the roundabout on the new section of Millerhill Road (A6106).

When it opens, the new road will take all but local traffic away from Millerhill, giving road users swift access to Shawfair railway station, Newton Village, Danderhall and Sheriffhall Park and Ride.

Nick Waugh, director of Shawfair LLP, said: “This is a crucial element of our plans to smoothly integrate Shawfair with the surrounding communities. It is important to us that, as more people move here, we ensure there is a well-planned network of roads, pavements and paths to make it easy for everyone to access Shawfair and nearby areas.”

This month also sees the completion of a new cycling and walking route. Sustrans Scotland have extended an existing path that currently begins at Roslin. It follows the former Bilston Glen rail line through Loanhead, Straiton, Gilmerton, and Danderhall, connecting to the eastern side of Shawfair.

Funded by Transport Scotland through Sustrans Scotland’s National Cycle Network development fund, it is hoped the new path will encourage residents and visitors to explore the area by foot and bike.

It is the aspiration of Midlothian Council and Sustrans that, in the longer term, the path can be extended within Shawfair to connect with National Cycle Network routes 1 and 76, and with Queen Margaret University.

In a related move, Midlothian Council has held initial discussions with Shawfair LLP regarding a proposal to construct a path to connect the Kaimes area of Danderhall with the newly extended path. If design agreement can be reached, it is hoped the path can be constructed in 2018/19.