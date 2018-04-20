New single for singer Greg

A Danderhall singer songwriter is set to release his second single, which he hopes will inspire others to follow their dreams like he has.

Greg Pearson’s song Heart Of A Lion will be released digitally on May 11. Greg (27) wrote the track while he was living in Los Angeles.

Motivated by a passion and determination to write music, Greg quit his nine to five job in 2014, following an opportunity to move to California. Taking himself far away from home comforts and every day life, whilst working relentlessly on his songwriting skills.

The following year he returned to Scotland to release his debut double A side single, These Walls. Now back with the follow-up, Greg hopes it will inspire people to never give up on their dreams.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming this second single and I’m so happy to finally get it released.

“I wrote this song when I was living away from home, and although those were difficult times, the song still brings back some good memories of the journey I was on musically. I had just quit my job three months prior to writing this song, and when I listen back to it, it reminds me of some of the obstacles I faced and overcame in such a short time.

“The title for me was a way of reminding myself never to give up. There will always be ‘nae sayers’, and we may lose sight of what we’re out to achieve sometimes, but if you can overcome the difficult times, good things will soon begin to happen.

“I guess I hope it can maybe help or inspire some people to keep pushing forwards, even when times are difficult.”

Greg grew up in Danderhall and went to Dalkeith High School. He worked for Steel Fabricating at Hardengreen Industrial Estate, at The Cockatoo Restaurant at Millerhill, then briefly as a window cleaner in Bonnyrigg, before taking a job in retail. It was after that he decided to pursue a career in music.

Greg hopes his new release next month will help take him to the next level and he has big plans for the future.

He said: “I’m hoping to release my third single in September this year and I have plans for an EP towards the end of the year as well. I’m currently working on my debut album and I’m hoping to have that out by the middle of next year.

“I’ll be performing a launch night in Edinburgh for the single release but we haven’t finalised the date yet.

“I’m currently finishing off some gigs in the UAE, so it’s looking like the end of May/beginning of June.”