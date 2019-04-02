New store to open at Straiton Retail Park

The Food Warehouse has announced it is bringing up to 25 new jobs to Midlothian with a brand new store at Straiton Retail Park, Loanhead due to open in June.

The supermarket is offering candidates a starting rate of pay of £8.79 per hour as well as employee benefits, which includes up to 28 days’ holiday and 10 per cent staff discount.

Successful applicants will be trained in all aspects of the store operation ensuring they reach excellence in their role with potential to progress to a manager of the future.

Lee Carroll, recruitment manager for The Food Warehouse: “We’re looking for exceptional candidates to join us for an assessment day to fill a number of roles here in Straiton. It’s an exciting time to join The Food Warehouse as we rapidly expand our business across the UK.

“In addition to some fantastic employee benefits, as a brand we believe in nurturing talent from within the company and have a number of schemes available to help ambitious team members achieve their goals. We would encourage anyone interested in finding out more, to get in touch.”

Launched just five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has 90 stores across Britain.

Candidates interested in applying should visit www.thefoodwarehouse.com/vacancies and search The Food Warehouse Straiton. Applications for the positions close on Friday, April 5.