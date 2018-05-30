New tenant for Mayshade site

A new tenant has been found for the former Mayshade Garden Centre building at Eskbank Road Roundabout , empty for more than two years.

Farming supplier Harbro plans to move from its current store at Fordel Filling Station just east of Dalkeith and lease the store between Dalkeith and Bonnyrigg later this year.

The Harbro Shop near Fordel Services 28/05/18

Harbro retail director Allan Bain is looking forward to the move to the new premises opposite Tesco Hardengreen.

He said: “Due to the continued expansion of our pet, equestrian and farming business in the Midlothian area, we are currently in the final stages of preparing to move into the former Mayshade site.

“Since opening in Dalkeith in 2014 we have had great support from the local community and we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to the new premises, where we will be offering a wider range of pet, equine and agricultural supplies.”

In February last year supermarket chain Aldi withdrew its much anticipated planning application for a new store on the site of the former Mayshade Garden Centre.

Bonnyrigg Community Council chairwoman Marnie Crawford said: “I think we have to be happy that there is a tenant moving in rather than it lying empty. Good luck to them. I’m sure it means more traffic around that roundabout which is not helpful. That’s the only real concern.

“We had welcomed the idea of a small supermarket coming in, particularly now with SPAR going. But obviously nobody has signed a contract to do that. So this is better than leaving it empty.”