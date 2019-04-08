New tourism app encourages visitors to explore Midlothian

With the Easter holidays now here, visitors to Midlothian can explore new tours, listen to myths, legends and songs about the area and find places of interest nearby thanks to a new app.

Midlothian and Borders Tourism Action Group (MBTAG) has devised the app – Scotland Starts Here – to encourage people to stay even longer in this part of the country, just 20 minutes from the capital.

MBTAG project manager Jemma Reid explained: “The new app is free to use and easy to download. It has everything from interactive routes, maps, itineraries of what do depending on your mode of transport and interests. It even has some fantastic audio telling stories through the areas many myths, legends and songs.

“We’ve developed it with key partners including local tourism businesses, Midlothian Tourism Forum, Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership, VisitScotland, ScotRail and the local councils to encourage people to stay and explore the area rather than just pass through.”

Ms Reid said Midlothian and the Scottish Borders, which boast historic towns, castles, rivers and some of the best green spaces in Scotland, should be a “destination of choice”.

She added: “Whether you are walking, cycling, driving, on a horse or even in an electric car, our app can help you choose great places to eat, visit and explore.

“It’s a great tool for local businesses to promote themselves as it really is a ‘one stop digital shop’ for anyone who is visiting the area to shape and plan their stay.”