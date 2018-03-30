New village planned at former hospital

Oakridge has announced plans for the formation of a brand new village community just south of Roslin.

‘St Margarets’, at the former Rosslynlee Hospital, centres on the conversion of the historic building as apartments and houses, complemented by a new-build scheme of detached homes.

From the archives - Rosslynlee Mental Hospital extension opened by Miss V Kemp. Date unknown.

A series of planning applications were submitted to Midlothian Council during December 2017 and January 2018. Oakridge and its team are now working closely with the council and local community to achieve permission for the planned development.

In addition to saving the historic building, Oakridge’s plans will generate short and long term employment opportunities in the area, improve local infrastructure and create additional housing in line with the council’s Local Plan

Oakridge director, Rupert de Klee said: “St Margarets will prove a significant economic boost for the local area but of greater importance, this project will protect and restore a magnificent building that would otherwise fall to ruin. It’s a hugely exciting project and after years of preparation we’re delighted to be working with Midlothian Council through the planning process.”

The hospital building will offer a mix of apartments and houses with additional new build properties planned within the former hospital grounds and in two adjacent fields.